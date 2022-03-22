LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing residents will get the chance to meet the three fire chief finalists at a community event planned for Tuesday, March 22.

Organizers say, the finalists will meet the public before interviewing with the search committee, which will then send their two recommendations to the Lansing Fire Board of Commissioners in a few days.

Community members can come see the finalist at 5:30 p.m. at the South Washington Office Complex Drill Hall on the first Floor, 2500 S. Washington Lansing, MI 48910.

August of 2020 was the last time the City of Lansing had a designated fire chief.

City officials have narrowed this search from 19 candidates to three. Mayor Andy Schor will make the final decision in the coming weeks, but he says he would really like the community’s input.

“We’re one of the biggest cities in Michigan and we’re expecting a professional fire chief,” Mayor Andy Schor said. “We’re expecting someone who knows the fire service, who knows it well, whose good with management, who understands the different dynamics of a fire department.”

Fire Chief Finalists:

Edwin Miller

Miller is the current Interim Fire Chief for Sterling Heights. According to his LinkdIn profile, Miller has a bachelors in Fire Services and has been with that department for almost 30 years.

Brian Sturdivant

Sturdivant is the current Fire Chief in Battle Creek. According to his online profile he has been there for almost four years with approximately 40 years of experience. Sturdivant has a masters in Security Services.

Michael Tobin

Tobin is the current Interim Chief for the City of Lansing. According to his LinkdIn profile, he has a bachelors in Fire Staff and Command, and has been with the department for more than 25 years.

Mayor Schor is encouraging everyone to attend the community event, and says they hope to have a chief in the department by mid-April.



“I’m excited to see them discuss their thoughts and experiences and their future in the Lansing Fire Department,” Mayor Schor said.

6 News will be attending this meeting and update you on what the candidates had to say.