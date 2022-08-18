JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — After a three-day-long search through a Jackson County marsh, five abandoned puppies were found.

According to the Jackson Citizen Patriot, more than 50 volunteers came together to help find the furry friends.

Unfortunately it wasn’t all good news. Four of the puppies were found safe, but the last one was hit by a car and later died of its injuries.

The search started on Monday afternoon, following a private Facebook group posting about coming across a pack of live puppies in southeastern Jackson County.

Four of the pups had been found by 11 p.m. Monday, but news regarding the fifth puppy, named “Trooper” came later.

An officer with Jackson County Animal Control said an investigation into the abandonment of the animals is underway.