Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Morning thunderstorms rolled through portions of mid-Michigan Tuesday morning, producing hail up to quarter-size in a few locations.

A pair of storms developed over central Ionia county shortly after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, before slowly moving eastward. A Special Weather Statement was issued by the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids at 3:26 a.m., warning of hail up to nickel-size. The statement expired at 4:30 a.m.

Hail up to quarter-size, or approximately one inch in diameter, was observed with the storms in western Ionia county. Both Pewamo and Portland reported quarter-size hailstones between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m.

The storm continued off to the northeast through the morning, producing lightning across northern Clinton and Shiawassee counties. As of 7:45 AM, no additional hail had been reported.

No damage has been reported to the communities of Pewamo or Portland as a result of the storms.

StormTracker 6 meteorologists say the rest of the day should be dry, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees.