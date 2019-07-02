Rabid bat found in Grand Ledge

Many people have a fear of bats and, in most cases, won’t ever have contact with a bat in the wild beyond seeing them fly.

But bats are known carriers of rabies and a bat found last week in Grand Ledge was confirmed to have rabies.

According to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, this is the first confirmed case of rabies for Eaton County in 2019.

The majority of rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year occur in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. It is often hard to tell if an animal has rabies just by looking at it.

If a bat is found inside your home, capture the bat and contact your local health department to have it tested for rabies. Do not handle the bat with your bare hands or expose yourself to being bitten.

If you suspect you, or someone you know has come in to contact with a bat, contact your local health department immediately to have the bat tested for rabies and to receive treatment.

More information about bats and rabies can be found at https://bit.ly/2Xh8LHE