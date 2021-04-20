Racism allegations made against Lansing City Council member

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS-TV)- Shortly after Kathie Dunbar announced she’s running for mayor, Rina Risper owner of The New Citizens’ Press in Lansing, wasted no time coming forward on a social media post.

She claims that Dunbar sexually harassed her and used racial comments around her.

“She said to me once, your little black newspaper will never be anything,” says Risper.

6 news spoke with Risper today about the Facebook post.

Rina N Risper Facebook Post

Risper says the two had been friends since 2005. Although Dunbar says she hasn’t talked to Risper for years.

Risper says Dunbar made racial comments about her hair and made unwanted sexual advances.

“How is she supposed to lead the city if she’s making comments like that to people and not even knowing who they are and where they come from and I’m thinking to myself this is supposed to be a friend,” says Risper.

Dunbar who has been on the Lansing City Council for 15 years is well aware of Risper’s Facebook post.

While Risper didn’t offer any evidence to back up her claims, Dunbar made her own post on Facebook this morning saying ” I began connecting the dots between the accuser and my opponents, certain her post was a political tactic to discredit my candidacy. “



Dunbar added, “I may not remember saying something, or I may remember it differently, but my recollection doesn’t matter. What matters is that fifteen years ago, regardless of intent, my words and actions landed in a way that caused harm.”