Racist online posts bring up questions of rights and responsibility

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Across the country people are getting fired from jobs for making racist comments online. Here in mid-Michigan, we’ve shared several stories of employers looking into cases of racism by their employees.

Attorney Bryan Waldman said Michigan is an at will employment state, which means an employer can fire someone without reason unless the reason is illegal or they have protections in their contract.

“A lot of people may say well I have a legal right to freedom of speech. You do, ” said Waldman. “You’ve got a right to say what you want to say but there are consequences and the law doesn’t require for me to keep you on my staff if I think you are a racist or a bigot.”

Attorney Carla Aikens said this is a complicated topic.

“If you said you didn’t like people of certain races or genders or sexual orientation that may not be enough, but if you are starting to get to the level of inciting violence against them then certainly that would be a reason that you might get fired,” said Aikens.

A Michigan State University employee allegedly said looters are, “uncivilized chimps” and insinuates killing them on his Facebook page. MSU said the employee is suspended with pay while this case is investigated.

“I just want to make it clear that there is no place for anyone on our campus or at MSU with views that have the intent, views of racism that have the intent to act on that racism and I think those that hear it know exactly what I am referring to,” said Michigan State University Trustee Brianna Scott.

A similar case is going on with a Meridian Township Firefighter. He is accused of making racist comments online.

The township’s manager held a conference Friday afternoon and said, “We are told he may be available during the next week. Legally we can not complete our investigation until we meet the supreme court requirement of providing an opportunity to be heard.”