Racist remarks at Q&A session; students call for change

Anonymous racist remarks during last nights Q&A session with Michigan State President Samuel Stanley sparks calls for change.

Tonight the Black Student Alliance kicked off their Community forum. The event was previously scheduled, but comes hours after the hateful and racist remarks were made.

The Q&A event used the platform slideo to select questions anonymously.

According to a statement released today by the Associated Students of Michigan State, the moderator wasn’t able to see the racist comments in real time. It also said although the issue was addressed at the end — it should have been discussed earlier.

University police are now working to obtain IP addresses of the people who posted the harmful comments.

6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will be speaking with students from the Black Student Alliance and will have updates for you later today.