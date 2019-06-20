Rain causes headache for homeowners

The recent heavy downpours are causing headaches for homeowners across mid-Michigan. Many are now dealing with leaky roofs and flooded basements.

“Alright, I’m going to grab my ladder and do my thing,” said CS Roofing Company Estimator Kirk Wick. This is the work he has done since the 80’s.

“I see this is the patch you did here,” said Wick. He helps people around mid-Michigan patch or completely replace their roofs, People like Ruben Chavez who recently had a tree fall on his home and because of the constant downpour he was able to discovered he had a leak.

“The light fixture in the center of the kitchen it was kind of, a little darker than usual,” said Chavez “It was all full of water.”

That when he said, “It’s time to call a professional.”

But it’s not just Ruben calling CS Roofing Company. Wick said the phones have been ringing off the hook.

“We turn away some of the calls,” said Wick. “We just can’t get to them there are so many.”

Wick said a lot of the roofs he’s called to were done by inexperienced repair men.

“There done improperly,” said Wick “People trying to save money which I get it.”

But it could cost you more in the long run. He’s said a roof should be replaced after about 30 years because you may not see a leak until it’s too late.

“Until I go up there and I say, well it is leaking and it’s bad, your woods bad, your insulation is bad, you’ve got mold growing, your rafters are rotted,” said Wick.

Then you’re looking a much larger price tag to fix it all.

If your basement is flooded the city of Lansing officials want to know in order to make sure the city’s public sewers are working properly. If you need to report your flooded basement, just head to the scene on 6 section of our website.