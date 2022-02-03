Raising Cane’s is bringing its ‘one love’ of chicken finger meals to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Raising Cane’s is thrilled to bring its famous chicken fingers to the Lansing area.

The fast food restaurant has been cooking up chickens for almost 26 years now.

What customers enjoy the most is the variety of different chicken combo meals they have to choose from, ranging from chicken fingers, to sandwiches and of course the crinkle cut fries.

The new location will be at C859-Grand River & M.A.C.

According to a statement, Raising Cane’s is still in the planning stages of this process. The fast food restaurant hopes to make an announcement soon regarding the new location.