EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A popular southern fast food franchise is finally making its debut in Michigan.

The highly-anticipated grand opening of Raising Cane’s in downtown East Lansing is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Michigan State students will have be happy to know that Raising Canes’ inaugural Michigan joint is situated right in the heart of campus 301 Grand River Ave.

Twenty lucky customers that attend the grand opening early will be entered for a chance to win a voucher for free Raising Cane’s for an entire year.

Entries will be taken from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and winners will be drawn at 9 a.m.

“As a native Michigander, I am so excited to officially be opening our first Raising Cane’s in Michigan,” said Jenn Szewc, Raising Cane’s Regional Leader of Restaurants. “There is so much enthusiasm and anticipation already among our East Lansing Caniacs, and I could not think of a better location to open than in the heart of MSU’s campus.”