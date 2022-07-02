LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Pro-choice activists from across mid-Michigan filled the capitol lawn Saturday, showing their support of a woman’s right to choose when it comes to abortion.

Some activists say their message is simple, women deserve the right to have full control over their bodies and that it’s time to remove religion from politics for good.

One woman says when someone’s beliefs restricts the rights for others- that’s where she draws the line.

“Leave your faith out of it I believe that we can all get along I don’t think I should impose my faith on you and you shouldn’t impose your faith on me,” said pro-choice activist Tina Welch. “What I believe is what I believe, and what you believe is what you believe. A divison of church and state is supposed to be there and so far I haven’t seen it for this issue.”

When looking to the future the activists, activists said they hope to have a law set in place to protect their rights so that generations to come no longer have to fight to protect their own bodies.