Rally at state capitol to honor those lost due to domestic violence

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)—Domestic violence advocates will gather for rallies at state capitols across America, including here in Lansing, to kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Organizers say, the rally will be led by families who have lost loved ones to domestic violence, survivors, advocates, and some local and state elected officials.

Officials say the pandemic has caused a spike in calls to domestic abuse hotlines with requests for help and want to keep this topic at the forefront.

The rally starts at 4:30 PM on the steps of the capitol.