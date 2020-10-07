Rally planned at state capitol on annual count day for public schools

LANSING, Mich. – (WLNS)

October 7 is a very important day for schools all around the state of Michigan because it marks the annual count day that has major financial implications for public schools.

In connection, several current and former Michigan educators will be holding a count day rally at the state capitol. Sponsors say, they’re in support of student rights and for more special education in Michigan. 20 presenters are expected to speak, including state senator Rosemary Bayer.

The count day rally is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am.