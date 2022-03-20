LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—“We still are there. A part of us will always be there in Ukraine with our people, with our cities that are being destroyed,” said Maria Comstock.

Comstock grew up in Ukraine. She still has family living there, including her dad who right now is in the capital city of Kyiv.

“They’re terrified and nobody understands what they still can keep doing except for surviving and taking it one day at a time.”

Today while Russian forces continue to attack her home country, Comstock and hundreds of others are doing what they can here in Michigan. They’re filling the front of the state capitol with blue and yellow showing support with messages and calls for action from US leaders.

“To help us with some expedited program to get our relatives and you know whoever wants to help people. Let them come into our country and we will support them. We are not asking for somebody to provide support. We will provide support. We are ready to do that,” said Rally Attendee, Eugene Tritemichenko.

More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country. Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow says Putin must pay for the horrors he’s bringing.

“When we are seeing maternity hospitals and nursing schools and theatres and food lines intentionally and cruelly being targeted by Putin, make no mistake Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.”

Comstock says she’s talking with her dad every day holding onto hope that they’ll be reunited again.

“It is painful and it is angering and all of us here want to do something. We want to organize the places for the refugees when they do finally arrive here.”

The Michigan Ukrainian crisis response team is collecting basic need items for Ukrainian refugees at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Detroit starting tomorrow.