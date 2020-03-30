Rape case involving MSU basketball player goes to AG’s office

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University Police Captain Doug Monette confirmed to 6 News that the case involving a MSU basketball player was sent to the office of the Attorney General.

According to a report from ESPN, the play, who is not being identified by 6 News, is accused of raping a woman on Jan. 19 while she was too intoxicated to consent.

MSU Police referred the case to county prosecutors, who declined to file charges this month.

In a statement sent to 6 News, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon said

The AG’s office requested the case on Friday and the MSU Police Dept. sent it over that same day.

According to an MSU spokesperson, the player was suspended from the basketball team in mid-January. The university did not wish to comment on the case further at this time.