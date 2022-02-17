LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Rapid thaw and heavy rain last night is causing flooding around mid-Michigan.

With freezing temperature later tonight, it’s sure to cause a lot of headaches in the morning.

Flooding at the Fowler Conservation Club was the worst in years said the club vice president.

Owosso officials said an ice jam was to blame for flooding around parts of downtown

Jackson county road crews faced flooding around county from country roads to residential streets.

The Fowler Conservation Club’s vice president says they constructed a berm around the park to prevent flooding. But Monday’s flooding overflowed Stony Creek, covering swing sets, and horseshoe pits under more than a foot in the water.

The club’s banquet and shooting rain was also full of water. Out of the last four times the club has flooded, he says he has never seen it as bad as this.

Meanwhile, in Owosso, city officials say there’s flooding around parts of downtown.

Water has crested over the Shiawassee river near the Curwood Castle. Officials are blaming an ice jam on the flooding, additionally asking people to stay away from river banks and other affected parts.

The Department of Transportation released photos showing multiple county and residential roads blocked by high water. Photos showed sections of old farm road and sunset drive underwater. County crews have been spending the day placing barricades and warning signs around the flooded sections of roads.

“Structurally there is no issue if ice would come down,” said Dick Peffley of the Lansing Board of Water and Light. The dam is structurally sound. Its not going to have a negative impact if it’s hit by ice. We’ll stay on top of making sure that it is broke up and we dont have any impacts upstream.”

This kind of quick thaw can lead to flooding when large junks of ice and debris build-up.

BWL has said it will monitor the situation.