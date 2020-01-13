EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Flooding on Kalamazoo Street between Clippert and Harrison, according to the East Lansing Police Department.
Officers urge drivers to slow down, use caution or seek alternate route.
6 News Crews are tracking flooding around Mid-Michigan and will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAW VIDEO: Flooding on Kalamazoo Street in East Lansing causes traffic issues
