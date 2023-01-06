INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township has announced the re-opening of the Okemos Road bridge has been delayed again.

Originally scheduled to re-open in November of 2022, Meridian Township now says it will be delayed until February.

The bridge serves as a key cog for traffic in Okemos, leading to drivers having to take detours to get around town.

Meridian Township said the delay was caused by a handful of different issues, including problems from AT&T at the beginning of the project, the holidays and the last winter storm.

Some Facebook commenters are fed up with the delay, with one even saying “Jesus coming back before that bridge does…”