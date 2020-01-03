Reaction to Iranian General killed in U.S. airstrike

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — One of Iran’s top military leaders was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad under President Donald Trump’s orders last night.

The death has now escalated tension between the United States and Iran. A Lansing political expert and our states top leaders are weighing on what this could mean for our country.

“It doesn’t look good,” said Political Expert Bill Ballenger. The editor of THEBALLENGERREPORT.COM. “It’s a frightening moment and we can only hope it’s a one off, but it might be the start of something really bad.”

Iranians have threatened to retaliate since Qassem Soleimani’s death .

Ballenger said, “The question is, will they really follow through with that and will they do it in a way that escalates things further.”

Representative Elissa Slotkin worked for the CIA under both president Bush and Obama. She served in Iraq and watched friends and colleagues get hurt or killed under Soleimani’s guidance.

She said what, “Always kept both democratic and republican presidents from targeting Soleimani himself was the simple question: was the strike worth the likely retaliation, and the potential to pull us into protracted conflict? The two administrations I worked for both determined that the ultimate ends didn’t justify the means.”

“Back when they were president,” said Ballenger. “But we don’t know what the situation is like now. Circumstances change, the time has changed.”

Congressman John Moolenaar thanked the military men and women who took him out and remembered the ones he has hurt and killed and says, “The world is safer with this terrorist gone.”

Senator Gary Peters said the, “Strike took a notorious terrorist off of the battlefield. What comes next is critical for the region and the world.”

“And obviously we’re going to be very careful and diligent in trying to figure out where we go from now on,” said Ballenger.