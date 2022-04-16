EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a big day for Michigan State University and the Spartan Nation.

The annual Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll event kicked off at 9 a.m. Saturday.

What a phenomenal turnout for the Izzo Legacy 5K Run 🏃🏼‍♂️/ Walk 🚶🏻‍♀️/ Roll 🧑🏽‍🦽 on MSU’s campus.



In just three races the Izzo’s have been able to raise nearly 400,000 dollars for local charities. Absolutely incredible. This community never ceases to amaze me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/yNQJ21o7Zx — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) April 16, 2022

The race aims to connect the community by raising funds for local causes, with a fundraising goal of $50,000.

As of Saturday morning, the charity event raised $26,039, with 3,075 race participants registered.

It’s a great day for race day!

The @WLNS team is at Michigan State University for the Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll. Catch how runners and participants are feeling after the race at 6 News at 6! pic.twitter.com/JglvHERf64 — Josh Sanchez (@JoshSanTV) April 16, 2022

Later Saturday, the annual spring MSU football game will also kick-off at 2 p.m.

MSU Police have stayed busy preparing for the crowd.

“We are working with officers in East Lansing to control traffic on Grand River, but we do have additional officers working to make sure everyone is safe, throughout the race,” said MSU Police Communications Manager Dana Whyte.

