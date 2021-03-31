Real chicks pose real dangers at Easter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Baby chicks are cute but can also be dangerous. That’s what health experts at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) say.

They are warning parents this spring and Easter season about the potential for baby chicks to carry salmonella, a common bacteria found in the droppings of poultry that can cause illness in people. Officials warn that salmonella germs can contaminate feathers, feet and beaks of birds, as well as cages, coops, and the environment where the birds live and roam.

“Washing your hands thoroughly before and after handling chicks and other poultry protects both you and your family from the risk of salmonella and also helps keep the birds healthy,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “Even birds appearing cute, healthy and clean can carry bacteria that can make people sick.”

Before you let your children come in contact with baby chicks, health officials advise you follow these reccomendations:

Children under 5, elderly adults and those with weakened immune systems should not touch or handle chicks.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling the birds or anything in their environment. Adults should supervise hand washing for young children.

If handwashing is unavailable, use hand sanitizer until you can wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Always keep poultry away from areas where food or drink is prepared, served or stored.

Do not kiss the chicks.

Avoid touching your mouth, eating, or drinking if you have not washed your hands after handling poultry.

Do not keep live poultry inside the house where people live, eat or sleep.

Do not give live baby poultry as gifts to young children.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and/or abdominal cramps lasting four to seven days or more and infections can be especially serious for the very young, the very old and those with weakened immune systems.