RECALL: Potential salmonella contamination found in tahini in Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Illinois-based brand is recalling some of the Al Kanater Brand Tahini due to potential salmonella contamination.

International Golden Foods was alerted of potential salmonella in Al Kanater Tahini after a random sampling from the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, Salmonella infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The product was distributed nationwide and is sold in 16-ounce jars. The jars are labelled “Al kanater Tahini.”

The following lot code is being recalled:

Product Code Product Description & Size Lot # UPC AT1LB Al kanater Tahini Sesame Paste 1 lb. (454 gr) TT4N‐201127 6‐92551‐00002‐0

The lot code can be found printed on the jar.

There have been no illnesses reported in connection with the Al Kanater Brand Tahini.

Consumers who have purchased Al Kanater Tahini with these lot codes are advised to stop using the product and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

International Golden Foods Inc. has issued a request that all products be returned back to them at the following address:

Mansour Amiran 11/29/21

International Golden Foods, Inc.

819 Industrial Dr.

Bensenville, IL 60106

For any questions, you can call International Golden Foods Brand at 630‐860‐5552 or 800‐343‐7423., or send an email to info@goldenfood.com.