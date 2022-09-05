Images are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew.

According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over.

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department

Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not stop for police.

Some quick investigation by police officers revealed the diver’s address, where the police waited for the man to come home.

The suspect was arrested and his motorcycle was impounded.