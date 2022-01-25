Reckless driver who took out 50 mailboxes arrested

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A driver has been arrested for reckless driving that took place near Berkshire Drive on Monday, Jan. 24.

The Williamston Police Department was notified of the reckless driver at approximately 10:50 p.m.

The driver reportedly drove over 50 mailboxes on the south side of the city. These mailboxes were damaged or destroyed. No one was injured as a result of the reckless driving.

The car was located and the driver was arrested for multiple charges including suspicion of operating a car while intoxicated.

The Williamston Police Department is asking that anyone who had their mailbox damaged or destroyed to notify the police department at 517-655-4222 and let them know an estimate of the damage and cost to repair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is also asked to call the number above.