Recreational marijuana shop opens in Owosso

The first recreational marijuana shop opened today in Owosso.

The shop is called Lume and located at 116 N. Washington.

The doors opened at 10 a.m. and crowds immediately started to come in, some people even had to wait outside.

“It’s been great to be welcomed with open arms by the city council here, our local neighbors for this grand opening,” says the store manager, Doug McLaughlin-Williams.

Soon after the store opened Lume employees and the store manager gathered in front of the store for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Lume offers a huge variety of products from CBD oils, wax and edibles.

A lot of people are wondering when recreational shops will open in Lansing. Several businesses were recently given conditional approval, now they have to wait for the state to decide.