Religious freedom rally held on Capitol steps

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — At the Capitol, a group rallied together to call for religious freedom because they believe it is under attack by the state’s current elected officials.

A group of Christians met for a religious liberty rally Wednesday morning. The organizer said they’re facing confusing and toxic political dialogue.

Doug Levesque hosted the event and said the Michigan Civil Rights commission is trying to pass the LGBTQ community off as, “normal”.

He said Christians have a right to oppose homosexuality and if they do, it should not be branded as a so called hate crime.

“Hate crime legislation really is the government having arbitrary control over emotion and we don’t think that could be linked to crime,” Levesque said. “In other words crime is crime and should be judged and is in the government’s hands, but emotion is for God only.”

In a smaller group across the street from the Capitol is where you could find Asbury United Methodist Church Pastor John Pohl. He said his church got an invite to the rally last night.

A group from Pohl’s church decided to go, but they did it in protest to the group’s message. Pohl was upset the group was using God and faith as justification to oppress and demean LGBTQ people.

“If we’re going to condemn a people for being exactly the way God made them, that’s unacceptable and it should be hate speech,” said Pohl.

Michigan State Police keeps a record of the number of hate crimes reported across the state. MSP said in 2018, the largest percentage of hate crimes reported was racial in nature, but the second most reported was sexual orientation motivated.