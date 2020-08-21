Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that Reo Road, from Pleasant Grove Road to Ballard Road, will be closed for road reconstruction, curb, sidewalk and sewer repairs starting on Monday, August 24, 2020.
The work is expected to be complete by late September 2020.
Access to local area residences will be maintained.
CATA Bus Route #2 will be detoured to W. Jolly Road and Wainwright Avenue for the duration of the project.
Please visit lansingmi.gov/constructionmap and type “Reo” into the search bar to locate this project on the Construction Map.
For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.
Reo Road to be closed for road reconstruction and repairs
