Reo Road to be closed for road reconstruction and repairs

The former Navy SEAL who claims he's the one who killed Osama bin Laden during a 2011 raid tweeted on Thursday that he was banned from Delta Air Lines for not wearing a mask. Robert O'Neill took a maskless selfie of himself on Delta flight on Wednesday, posting it on Twitter with a vulgar caption.

In the background of the now-deleted photo can be seen another passenger and a flight attendant who are both wearing masks — which are mandatory on commercial flights to help protect everyone on board from the coronavirus. "I'm not a p****," O'Neill captioned the selfie.