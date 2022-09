JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Can you fight this feeling anymore?

On Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., REO Speedwagon will be taking the stage at Jackson College’s Potter Center.

Despite getting their start in the 1960s, the band is still touring and recording their music.

Tickets start at $75 and are on sale now.

You can call 517-796-8600 or click here to grab yourself some tickets.