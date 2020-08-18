Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to President Donald Trump’s “phony Congresswoman” tweet

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – President Donald Trump tweeted that Representative Debbie Dingell’s appearance on Fox News was a “total waste of airtime,” earlier this evening.
Democratic Rep. Dingell of Michigan’s 12th Congressional District responded with a tweet of her own just after 8:00 p.m. telling President Trump that if he spent more time addressing COVID-19 and less time attacking people as well as watching TV, “we could beat this pandemic together.”
Earlier today, Rep. Dingell criticized the Trump Administrations “rush” to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil & gas drilling.
Dingell also criticized the “mismanagement” of the United States Postal Service. A criticism that was also shared with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Gov. Whitmer encouraged President Trump to save the post office.
On Thursday the governor also tweeted in part that “attempts to sabotage the Postal Service are deeply disturbing.”