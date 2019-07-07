Rep. Justin Amash talks about decision to leave republican party

Michigan district three congressman Justin Amash, spoke out Sunday morning about his decision to leave the Republican party during CNN’s State of the Union show.

Amash announced his decision via an Op-ed article on Thursday. It follows more than a month of criticism after he became the first and only Republican to call for the president’s impeachment post Robert Mueller report.

Amash said while it looks like he’s standing alone, behind closed doors he’s got support.

“I get people sending me text messages, people calling me, saying ‘thank you for what you’re doing , great Op-ed, when I was discussing impeachment, I had fellow colleagues, and other republicans, and high level officials, come up to me and say thank you for what your doing,” said Amash. “So, there are lots of Republicans out there who are saying these things privately, but they aren’t saying it publicly.”

When asked about his presidential plans, Amash refuses to rule out a run, but said it’s not on his radar at the moment.