EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin held a field hearing in East Lansing on Tuesday with the U.S. Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee, which she chairs, to discuss the increase of cyber attacks and ransomware.

The hearing included testimony from top cyber security experts at the state and federal level. The group talked about measures being taken to reinforce cyber security and how Michigan citizens can protect themselves from ransomware attacks.

Speakers included Iranga Kahangama, an assistant secretary at the cyber infrastructure office of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Laura Clark, chief information officer of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

“Not everyone can afford cyber security insurance, which I encourage all leaders to look into, and many are not able to hire a cyber specialist to respond, which is why our hearing is so important today,” Slotkin said.

Slotkin is also scheduled to host a series of roundtables with local businesses and government and agricultural leaders, giving them an opportunity to hear directly from cyber security experts and pass along their concerns.