LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier this week, Senator Debbie Stabenow announced that she will be retiring at the end of her current term in 2023.

The race to replace her is already underway.

A source close to congresswoman Elissa Slotkin tells 6 News that she’s considering running for the open seat.

The source says she’s been calling allies in the state and telling them that she’s preparing to announce her candidacy for the Senate as soon as next week.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.