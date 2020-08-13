Replay your summer with public events in Old Town Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With so many events canceled this summer because of COVID-19, take the time to check out some live entertainment on the corner of N. Larch Street and E. César E. Chávez Avenue.



The parking lot of Replay Entertainment Exchange allows attendees to enjoy stand-up comedy, live music, support local vendors, create crafts and buy records.



“Spaces like ours are important to supplement the day-to-day joys that the pandemic eliminated from our lives,” says Lead Coordinator Travis Stillwater. “Additionally, it provides artists and performers a ‘new normal’ place to share their craft.”



Laugh out loud and smile under your mask with stand-up comedy on Thursday.



Dance to the beat with a DJ or beat your friends as you play some video games on Friday.



Catch a live band to enjoy local music with your family on Saturday.



You can even showcase your own artistic talent by making a ceramic tile for a large mosaic mural going up in Rotary Park on the riverfront trail in Lansing.



Food is available on location from Havana Delight as well as Maria’s Mexican Cuisine. Check out the Mock-Tail Tiki Bar and see your friendly neighborhood bartenders from Lansing’s shut-down bars.



“Ideally, attendees come away satisfied with a new discovery. An artist or designer they weren’t familiar with, a meal from one of our food truck partners, maybe a piece of vinyl from the Replay record racks,” adds Stillwater. “Forgive my tender-hearted cliche, but that all resonates as hope to me.”



To keep guests and vendors safe the event space will limit capacity, require masks, and encourage social distancing.



“All surfaces are sanitized often by us,” says Zee Simons, co-organizer and lead vendor coordinator. “We also encourage folks who aren’t feeling well even a little to stay home so keep others safe. So far everyone is receptive to the rules.”



Live At The Replay is from Thursday to Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



“Any artist is welcome as long as they can fit in a 10×10 amount of space or close to that,” adds Simons. “We want a wide variety of things and to help support local artists and vendors of all kinds.”



Vendors looking to be a part of the weekly events, should e-mail Zee Simons at liveatreplayvendors@gmail.com

Ceramic tile designed by WLNS Digital Journalist Ronnie Das

