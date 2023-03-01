EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Chad Connelly, East Lansing’s deputy chief of police and interim director of human resources, has resigned, East Lansing Info reports.

Chad Connelly joined the East Lansing Police Department in 1998, holding several ranks before eventually becoming Captain in 2018 and Deputy Chief of Police in 2022.

Connelly cited “unethical leadership and personnel decisions” in East Lansing’s city government as influencing his resignation in a message to his colleagues, according to East Lansing Info.

“My reasons for leaving are varied, but I would be remiss not to emphasize that the turmoil at the governmental level, and what I perceive to be unethical leadership and personnel decisions, outside of the police department are major contributing factors,” Connelly’s message read.

He is one of several people to recently resign from public office in East Lansing.

City Clerk Jennifer Shuster and Deputy City Clerk Kathryn Gardner both resigned about one month ago, East Lansing Info reports.