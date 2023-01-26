EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman was lured to East Lansing from Italy under the guise that she would be helping a man and his niece with housework, but instead was sexually assaulted, according to MLive.

The woman was told that she would be an au pair.

The East Lansing home where the sexual assault allegedly happened had newspapers blacking out the windows and cameras throughout the house.

MLive reports that an FBI affidavit was filed on the matter on Monday, Jan. 23, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in Grand Rapids.

The Italian woman said she was handcuffed, molested with sex toys, raped and photographed inside the home.

Arisknight A. Winfree of East Lansing is accused of kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child, and in a separate incident, officials said he may have had pornographic photos of a high school student.

The FBI says the two came into contact through a website called aupair.com which connects au pairs and families.

According to the victim’s complaint, she got to the home on Highland Avenue in East Lansing on Oct. 12.