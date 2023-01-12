LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An American Navy Veteran who is from Lansing has been released from Russian custody, CNN reports.

Taylor Dudley, 35, has reportedly been detained in Russia for nearly a year. He was released Thursday, a family spokesperson told CNN.

Dudley was detained by Russian border patrol police in April 2022 after crossing from Poland into Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave which is territory governed by Moscow.

He was in Poland attending a music festival and it’s not clear why he crossed the border, according to CNN.

His release comes after months of negations led by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

Dudley’s detention had not been deemed as “wrongful,” and had not been widely publicized before Thursday because his family wanted the negotiations and incident to remain private.

No exchange was made on the US side for Dudley, CNN reports.

6 News is working to learn more about this story. As soon as we have more information we will update you online.