EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State alumna has made a $500,000 pledge in order to help reinstate the school’s swim and dive program, according to John King of the Mike and Jon podcast.

King reports the donation was made by Amanda Mercer in memory of her husband Todd, who she met while swimming at MSU. Todd passed away from cancer in 2021.

According to a release from Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive, the university has been collecting donations with the target of $6.5 million over five years.

“That threshold comes from a conversation held in December between remaining Spartan

swimmers at MSU and interim President Teresa Woodruff, who told the students that if our

group could help cover operating expenses, a return was a reasonable expectation,” Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive said.

Mercer is a civil law attorney and actually beat breast cancer herself many years ago. She was also a captain of the swim and dive team at MSU.