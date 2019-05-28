Report: MSU to hire new president Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University is poised to make the president of Stony Brook University in New York state its new permanent president, The Detroit News is reporting.

Citing an unnamed source, The News says the MSU Board of Trustees will vote on hiring Samuel Stanley Jr. at a Tuesday morning meeting.

According to Stony Brook’s website, Stanley is a medical doctor with a specialty in infection diseases. He has led Stony Brook since 2009.

Former Michigan State President Lou Anna K. Simon stepped down last year amid the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal. Former Gov. John Engler replaced her as interim president before he, too, resigned in January. Since then, university administrator Satish Udpa has been serving in the post.

24 Hour News 8 will have a crew in East Lansing Tuesday and will bring you information as it develops.