LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and the Lansing Economic Development Corporation released an economic report Wednesday for the Capital city in 2022.

According to the city, 15 new projects in Lansing were approved by the EDC last year, meaning that more than $3 billion in new investments were made in the City.

The EDC helps businesses get loans and grants to support local investment.

Mayor Schor describes the growth as “incredible” and praised the EDC’s role in developing lasing’s business districts and neighborhoods.