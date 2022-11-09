LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Reproductive Freedom for All, the group responsible for getting Proposal 3 on the ballot, has claimed victory.

In a statement early Wednesday morning, the group said abortion rights will now be guaranteed by the state’s Constitution.

“Today, the people of Michigan voted to restore the reproductive rights they’ve had for 50 years,” said Darci McConnell, Communication Director for RFFA. “Proposal 3’s passage marks an

historic victory for abortion access in our state and in our country – and Michigan has paved the

way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe v. Wade nationwide.”

ABC News has called the race as a win for ‘yes,’ however the Associated Press has not yet made a final announcement.

As of 12:48 a.m. Wednesday, 54% of votes have been counted with ‘yes’ holding a 53-46 lead.

Political experts expected the proposal to pass, as many polls leading up to the election showed the “yes” vote for the proposal leading the “no” vote by double digits.

Proposal 3 essentially reinstates rights previously federally protected by Roe V. Wade, which was repealed by the United States Supreme Court earlier this year.

The proposal also allows individuals in Michigan to make their own decisions regarding pregnancy, prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, miscarriages, infertility and more.

Additionally, Proposal 3 allows Michigan to create abortion regulations after fetal viability, except to save the patient’s physical or mental health.

Proposal 3 also invalidates all similar state laws that conflict with the new amendment.