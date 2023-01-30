LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s believes that some states that do not support abortion and gay rights are “bigoted” and said she will go there to bring jobs back.

That opinion has drawn the fire of some conservatives.

Republicans did not applaud Whitmer when she singled out Indiana and Ohio for being “bigoted” in her State of the State.

Whitmer’s statement was regarding both states’ stances on abortion and civil rights for the gay community.

“States with extreme laws are losing talent and investment because bigotry is bad for business,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Michigan Republican House Rep. Andrew Beeler defended those citizens who believe in traditional marriage and are anti-abortion.

“I do think it’s unfair to call a vast majority of religious people in our state bigots,” said Rep. Beeler.

Many businesses in Michigan want to change the state civil rights law to protect gay people from being fired or evicted from their apartments, and many support the right for women to have an abortion.

“I think that it is remarkable that our state plan for economic development is to lure more businesses and people with the prospect of being able to kill unborn children,” continued Beeler.

The Democrats applauded Whitmer’s strategy, but are there enough of them to change the civil rights law?