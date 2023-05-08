LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Republicans working on the $20 billion state school aid budget have rejected a free meal program for all Michigan students.

Senate Democrats are calling for $160 million to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all schoolchildren in the state, regardless of their families’ income.

Republican Sen. Thomas Albert is not a fan of what Democrats are calling for.

He thinks that the millions in funding for the meal program should be going towards educating four-year-olds in a pre-Kindergarten setting for 36 weeks out of the year.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, Democratic senator Darrin Callimeri reported that there is a stigma against children from disadvantaged homes.

Backers of the universal food strategy contend that the internet is filled with one study after another on this issue.

The U.S. Congress has even considered legislation a ban on lunchroom student shaming.

Michigan’s bipartisan battle over students getting free meals will come to a head soon.

The good news is that both sides are trying to do the best thing for students, despite not agreeing on the best way to do that.

All of this comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an educational bill into law Monday.