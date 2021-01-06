Republicans to make a final effort to challenge election

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — Congress is meeting in a joint session to certify the election results from the electoral college.While this is usually a formality a growing coalition of republicans plan to stage a last ditch effort to challenge electoral votes in swing states.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen said this is, “One of the most chaotic and unusual days in the history of the United States Congress.”

Democrats like Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will present a united front this afternoon to defend President-elect Joe Biden’s win against a group of President Trump’s allies.

Cohen said, “This is probably the most vicious attack ever domestically since the Civil War on our United States government.”

Republicans remain divided over challenging the election results based on so far, unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

During Wednesday’s joint session a member of both the House and Senate has to object to a state’s results. The chambers then meet separately to debate for two hours and vote.

This could happen with several key battleground states dragging the proceedings into Thursday, but the efforts are ultimately expected to fail.

President Donald Trump said, “They’re not taking this White House. We’re gonna fight like hell.”

President Trump and his supporters aren’t backing down. He will address them in Washington Wednesday morning as the next administration plans to be sworn in January 20th.