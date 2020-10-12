Research group finds MI at risk of another COVID-19 outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A research group labeled Michigan at high risk of another coronavirus outbreak.

CovidActNow.org measures each state’s risk level for spreading COVID-19. It moved Michigan from “medium risk” for the first time since July.

The group is citing a sharp increase in cases for the latest designation. Michigan returned to a record high positivity rate last week.

The latest numbers from Friday had Michigan report more than 1,500 new cases confirmed on a single day and a 4.1% increase in positivity rates.

The state has not reported an above 4% rate since Sept. 10.

Michigan’s Safe Start Map, powered by the University of Michigan, divides the state into eight regions, each color coded based on the regions risk for COVID-19 spread.

At this moment, the Upper Peninsula, labeled dark purple, indicates it is at the highest risk level.

The U.P. currently is at 5% positive cases. While the region averages only 66 new cases daily, they’re averaging 216 per million people, a rate more than twice the rate of cases in the Grand Rapids region.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula shares a border with Wisconsin, a state experiencing widespread outbreak after restrictions there were recently lifted.