Researchers find using a wheelchair can put the brakes on opportunities

Michigan State Police are working this week to enforce the states move over law.

Michigan Law states that any motorist approaching a vehicle with flashing lights, whether it is Fire, EMS, Police or even a tow truck.

Drivers must slow down at least 10 miles less than the posted speed limit and move over to the next lane if possible.

6 News went on a ride along to learn why this law is so important.

"When you're on the side of the road you have so many things to keep in mind. You're worried about the person you stopped and our safety is next." said Andrew Adamczyk, Troopers.

From March 2018 - 2019, 43 Michigan State Police patrol cars have been hit on the side of the road.

Troopers hope the words gets out and these stops become less frequent.

"I want to be out here and I want to help everybody. I want to make sure everyone is safe, but without a doubt I want to go home to my family just like everybody else does." Adamczyk added.

The initiative is taking place in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.