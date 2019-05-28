Residential road repair begins in Jackson today

Courtesy: City of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - The City of Jackson is starting street repairs today on a residential street.

The construction project on Second Street between Washington Avenue and Wildwood Avenue has not had substantial repairs in decades.

The total reconstruction will address potholes and uneven pavement that have made driving and walking on the street difficult.

The efforts to replace aging infrastructure includes replacing any lead water pipes to comply with the new state lead and copper rules.

After crews remove the pavement, install new water main and sanitary sewer piping they will install new curbs, gutters and sidewalks. The street will also receive new pavement and decorative lighting.

Second Street will be closed to through traffic but will remain open to local traffic so residents can use their driveways within the work zone.

Residents are asked to not park on the street in the construction area during construction work hours.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of June.