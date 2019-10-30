Residents speak with police chief, mayor after weekend shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was standing room only during a community meeting on Lansing’s south side Tuesday. Dozens of people came together to share their concerns to police after a violent Sunday morning.

Tayveon Williams, a 22-year-old Jackson man, was killed Sunday in a shooting. Four others were injured.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of W. Miller Road and Balfour Drive. The moments after the shooting were scary for those who live nearby.

“The shot sounded like it was right outside of my bedroom window,” Julia Gill said. “It was very, very frightening. And I was gonna dial 911, but then heard the sirens and someone had already done it.”

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green told residents at the meeting Tuesday that, while there’s been no arrests, the investigation is headed in the right direction and the public is not in any danger. He added LPD is taking steps to make sure everyone is safe.

“We have stepped up patrols, both in a uniform presence and an undercover presence,” Green said.

But investigators still need help finding whoever pulled the trigger.

“There’s still a lot of people out there that know exactly what happened,” Green said. “We need those people to step forward.”

Mayor Andy Schor also attended the meeting with residents at the Highland Cooperative Office, and says he feels the conversation went well.

“We want to be transparent with the public of what we know. We want to share and listen,” he said. “And you know, we’re happy to come here and do it. We hope to not have to go anywhere else and do it because we don’t want to see any more incidents of violence.”

Talk also turned to how residents could help keep their own community safe. One of the ideas was the possibility of restarting a neighborhood watch program.

Gill says the community needs to move forward–simply by keeping an eye out for each other.

“Being neighborly, and just watch out for each other. Because we’re very good at that back in the little area where I live,” she said. “We’re very concerned about each other.”

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to call Lansing police at 517.483.4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517.483.STOP