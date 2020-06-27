Resolution demands more transparency from Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Both chambers of the Michigan Legislature are trying to put more pressure on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for transparency in state data.

House Concurrent Resolution 24 passed last week and was adopted by the Senate Thursday.

It’s not legally enforceable, because it’s a resolution and not legislation, but its passing makes the information requested a formal position of both chambers.

“Governor Whitmer has not provided and made available to the public, daily, county-level data on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital occupancy rates, emergency room visits, or medical staffing numbers. Providing these and other data would improve government transparency and accountability and would allow Michigan residents to learn more about the state of the COVID-19 Pandemic in their area…,” the resolution states.

It requests specific daily data counts be made available in seven days. The original resolution, introduced by Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, demanded the information be turned over in three days, but the language later changed as it moved through the Michigan House and then the Senate.

The areas laid out in the resolution state:

“1. The daily number of available hospital beds occupied by all patients since January 1, 2020, segregated by in-patient beds, negative air flow beds, and intensive care unit (ICU) beds, as provided by the hospitals.

2. The daily number of available hospital beds occupied by confirmed COVID-19 patients since January 1, 2020, segregated by in-patient beds, negative air flow beds, and ICU beds, as provided by the hospitals.

3. The daily number of emergency room visits in total and the daily number of emergency room visits by patients testing positive for COVID-19 since January 1, 2020.

4. The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed COVID-19 deaths that are related to retirement homes or nursing homes since January 1, 2020.

5. The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed COVID-19 deaths of individuals who have had other pre-existing or underlying health conditions since January 1, 2020, with segregation of those health conditions and a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed COVID-19 deaths by age, gender, and race.

6. The daily number of ventilators available and daily inventories of hospital personal protective equipment (PPE) since March 10, 2020.

7. The daily quantities of PPE possessed by the state government and the quantities distributed to each hospital since March 10, 2020.

8. The number of medical professionals who have been furloughed, had work hours reduced, or received a cut in pay since March 10, 2020.

9. The daily number of COVID-19 tests conducted since March 10, 2020, including positive and negative results.” House Concurrent Resolution 24

The resolution goes on to demand COVID-19 data related to ER visits, hospitalizations and deaths “be confirmed to be COVID-19 positive patients, and the date of the emergency visit, hospitalization, or death be recorded as the actual date of occurrence, not the date of any data adjustments being made subsequently.”

Some of the data requested already exists on the state’s coronavirus response website, including tracking done at long-term care facilities and testing but does not provide a daily breakdown like the resolution requests.

News 8 reached out to state officials about the resolution. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said it is being reviewed.

Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said, “The state government put thousands and thousands of our most vulnerable residents at risk with a misguided policy that other states have already apologized for and tried to fix. But here in Michigan, we are doubling down. The families of those who have died and those who have been exposed deserve answers from this administration about why this is still happening to them.”

Friday, Whitmer signed an executive order creating the bipartisan Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force.

According to a press release, the task force will include representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Michigan Long Term Care Ombudsman Program.

It will also include two members from each chamber and 13 others appointed by the governor.

The group will analyze data and make recommendations aimed to better protect populations in care facilities, as well as provide an action plan by the end of August.