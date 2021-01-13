Resolution in Lansing calls for Congress to step up its efforts against domestic terrorism

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A state representative from Lansing has introduced a resolution calling on Congress to increase its efforts to fight domestic terrorism.

State Rep. Sarah Anthony has introduced House Resolution 8, urging the government to classify domestic terrorism as a crime. According to the resolution, federal law defines what domestic terrorism is, but it doesn’t have a specific law punishing it. That means some domestic terrorists end up getting charged with lighter offenses, like weapons charges, compared to international terrorists.

The resolution also calls on Congress to provide the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security with more tools to fight domestic terrorism. The language points out that according to the FBI, terrorism from domestic extremists poses a persistent threat.

Click here to read the text of House Resolution 8.