Restaurants can soon apply for pandemic relief aid

Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille in Wyoming, Mich., is among the restaurants being negatively impacted by widespread coronavirus shutdowns. (March 23, 2020)

UNDATED (WOOD) — The registration period has opened for restaurants and bars to get their share of $28.6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money.

The grants come from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March.

During the first three weeks the program is open, the U.S. Small Business Administration will give priority to applications from businesses owned by women, veterans and owners who are socially or economically disadvantaged. After that, it will move to a first-come, first-served method.

Restaurants and bars can get a minimum of $1,000 and chains can get as much as $10 million to cover revenue losses during the pandemic.

“Restaurant owners and other food establishments have made incredible sacrifices over the past year to keep their communities safe and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release urging businesses to apply. “This vital relief will help ensure they can keep their doors open and continue to serve their communities while also ensuring their workers can stay employed entering the critical summer season.”

While you can register now, the application process will open at noon Monday. Information about how to apply can be found on the SBA’s webpage for the fund.